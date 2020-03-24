Civic (CVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.71 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Liqui and IDEX. Over the last week, Civic has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02612724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185433 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, Liqui, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, GOPAX, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Mercatox, Kyber Network, ABCC, Huobi, Radar Relay and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

