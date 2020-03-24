Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

