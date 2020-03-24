Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post $121.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.11 million. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $157.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $865.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

