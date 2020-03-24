Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 258.31% from the company’s previous close.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $865.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.