Clifford Sosin Buys 181,621 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 181,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,361,451.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Clifford Sosin acquired 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,054,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Clifford Sosin acquired 127,444 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,694,197.92.

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin acquired 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $10.02 on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $901.93 million, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Cardlytics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.