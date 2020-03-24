Clipper Coin (CCC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.76 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $4.42 million and $11.76 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

