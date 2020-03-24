CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCNE shares. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 61,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,502. The company has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13,803.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

