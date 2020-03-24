CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani Buys 20,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 1,764,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,442. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

