CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough Acquires 11,758 Shares

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,442. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

