CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Purchases $112,900.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $112,900.00.

CNO traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,442. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,016,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,313,000 after buying an additional 241,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

