CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) EVP Acquires $56,450.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00.

Shares of CNO traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 1,764,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

