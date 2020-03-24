Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.90 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 239.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $709.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,704,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,033,000 after purchasing an additional 404,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,704,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,033,000 after purchasing an additional 404,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

