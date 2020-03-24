Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce sales of $146.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $147.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $665.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $669.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $771.38 million, with estimates ranging from $761.30 million to $778.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million.

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $433.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth $1,435,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 251.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

