CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $1.41 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02646396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,602,529 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.