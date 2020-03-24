CoinUs One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,370.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $133,903.18 and $1,370.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005056 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

