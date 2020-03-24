Colony Group LLC Acquires 24,160 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.81. 7,457,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,121,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

