Colony Group LLC Acquires 2,434 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,742 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. 2,883,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

