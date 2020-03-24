Colony Group LLC Acquires 4,835 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 289,346 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $12.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.68. 1,800,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,936. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.34 and a 200 day moving average of $218.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

