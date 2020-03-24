Colony Group LLC Acquires 8,635 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $19.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.90. 4,887,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

