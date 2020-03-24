Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6,888.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $76,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $9.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 485,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,593. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

