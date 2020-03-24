Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IWF traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,492. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

