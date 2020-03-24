Colony Group LLC Buys 312,877 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2,803.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.9% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after buying an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after buying an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 47,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,473. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

