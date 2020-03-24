Colony Group LLC Buys 3,333 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.54 on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,671. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

