Colony Group LLC Buys 34,930 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 6.26% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period.

FTLS traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 212,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,852. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

