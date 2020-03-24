Colony Group LLC Buys 46,474 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE JEC traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 1,885,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

