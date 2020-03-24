Colony Group LLC Buys 49,988 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

MRK traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. 6,887,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,903,476. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

