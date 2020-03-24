Colony Group LLC Buys 675,738 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675,738 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $79,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652,527. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

