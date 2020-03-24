Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $15.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. 137,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

