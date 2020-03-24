Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. 15,736,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,138,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

