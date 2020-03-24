Colony Group LLC Has $12.82 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,734,014,000 after acquiring an additional 878,751 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. 2,848,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,659,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.