Colony Group LLC Has $23.14 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

