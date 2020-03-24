Colony Group LLC Has $27.30 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $9.14 on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. 2,875,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,429. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.