Colony Group LLC Has $46.14 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.