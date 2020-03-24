Colony Group LLC Has $50.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 440.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,707,000.

VOO stock traded up $17.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

