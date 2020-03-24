Colony Group LLC Has $56.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $56,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IWB stock traded up $10.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.74. 63,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average of $171.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

