Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. FMR LLC raised its position in Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $265,482,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $115,464,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4,906.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 913,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. 3,956,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

