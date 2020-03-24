Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.84.

INTU stock traded up $27.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,375. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.76. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

