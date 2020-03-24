Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,855 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.21. 2,094,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,699,635. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

