Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $9.06 on Tuesday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.