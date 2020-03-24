Colony Group LLC Purchases 5,592 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW traded up $8.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. 3,774,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,568. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.