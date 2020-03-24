Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,073. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $115.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

