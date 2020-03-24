Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 370.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,114 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.93% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $34,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. 113,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,646. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.

