Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $20.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.00. 61,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

