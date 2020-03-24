Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned 3.25% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,020,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,252,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,410 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 235,234 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 135,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,996. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

