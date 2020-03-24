Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,729 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $44,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.31. 11,788,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,685,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

