Colony Group LLC Sells 24,135 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $50,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,504 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40.

