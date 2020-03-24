Colony Group LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $32.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,955,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. The stock has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

