Colony Group LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $10.21 on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 13,710,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494,894. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.