Colony Group LLC Sells 614 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.67. The company had a trading volume of 69,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.30.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

