Colony Group LLC Sells 876 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

AGN traded up $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. 200,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,934. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

